UNC candidate wants to go from insurance agent to change agent

HE is an insurance agent and financial adviser, but the United National Congress (UNC) candidate for the Debe South by-election wants to be the change agent – to bridge the gap between local and central government and make the district better than he met it.

Hours after filing his nomination papers, Khemraj Sunil Seecharan made his political debut on the UNC Virtual Report platform on Monday night, espousing his February 7 quest to be the catalyst for change and remove the People’s National Movement (PNM) from Government.

“This election is not about Debe South. It is not about this little village that we are in. It means so much more. Debe South, you have the opportunity to say to the Government, ‘It is time to go,'” he declared.

“This election is saying, ‘Time to go,’ and we are going to send that message. Debe South, I ask you to be that catalyst, to start that vibration that is going to become this political avalanche that is going to take over this country and be the energy that is going to take the UNC back into government and take our country back and repair it.”

Seecharan is one of three candidates contesting the seat made vacant by the death of councillor Purushottam Singh.

The PNM’s Judy Sookdeo and People’s Empowerment Party (PEP)’s Lorezo Sammy have also thrown their hats in the ring.

Seecharan was publicly endorsed by UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and deputy political leader Jearlean John, who said after his impressive debut, they were sure they made the right decision in selecting him.

Persad-Bissessar thanked the other candidates who offered themselves and also for the service that Singh, who was involved in culture, has given to the community and TT.

In his maiden speech, Seecharan, who started an NGO assisting with disaster management, also paid tribute to his predecessor and Singh’s family, who have embraced him and his candidacy.

Seecharan noted that it was over a year since Singh’s death which left over 7,000 people without representation at the local level.

“Finally, only because…our political leader, via legal action, caused the State to finally call elections, the people of Debe South can have a voice again at the local government level.”

He said he was both humbled and honoured to be given the opportunity to be the candidate.

Certain he willbe the next councillor, as the area is a UNC stronghold, Seecharan said he has a lot to offer, having lived in the community all his life.

“I am one of you. I know the struggles. I know where we started. I know of standpipes, I know of cane fields and I know how we got to the bustling hub that we are today.

“I know where we came from. I understand the struggles people of Debe South went through, cutting cane to educate their children (like my father) to become professionals, like myself.

“I understand the issues that we face in Debe South. I know when the rainy season starts and at the back of your mind you hoping, ‘Oh God, not flood this year.’”

He said he intends to approach local government with the advice of his grandmother, to make the family proud, and not get into trouble, but listen and understand before acting or reacting.

The post UNC candidate wants to go from insurance agent to change agent appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.