UN secretary-general praises ‘sweet TT’ for its strength, diversity

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a press conference with prime minister Keith Rowley , Diplomatic Dentre, St Ann’s on July 3 – Jeff K. Mayers

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has praised Trinidad and Tobago for its strength and diversity, adding that it is a “fitting place” for Caricom’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Guterres was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on Monday morning

He is in TT for the 45th meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government.

He said it felt wonderful to be in “sweet, sweet Trinidad and Tobago,” and added that he was told in order to be “Trini to the bone” he must learn to ramajay, dingolay and eat a lot of doubles.

“I have already filled my suitcase with chocolate from Grande Riviere and Brasso Seco, and I must say, I tasted them last night and the problem was to stop.”

He also visited the Asa Wright Nature Centre on Sunday and “was struck by its enormous natural beauty and inspired by (TT’s) determined efforts to safeguard its incredible biodiversity.”

He thanked the Prime Minister for his “warm welcome” and said the Caribbean region is an example of “the power of a shared moral voice for global change.

“Your country is an example of the strength and richness that comes from unity in diversity.

“Caribbean nations may be small in size, but you are taking on the largest challenges of our age. You are on the frontiers of global debates around climate action, finance justice and sustainable development.”

He said he looks forward to ongoing, global debates at the UN General Assembly by TT’s Dennis Francis, who was recently appointed its president.

“His election is testament to the value the international community places on Caribbean expertise and leadership.

“And it continues TT’s legacy of leadership in multilateral affairs – from the champion of international justice and one of the main architects of the International Criminal Court, the late Arthur Robinson, to pioneers of the law of the sea like Lennox Ballah and Anthony Lucky.”

He further praised TT for introducing the General Assembly Resolution on Women, Disarmament, Non-proliferation and Arms Control, which recognises women’s role in advancing peace and security.

“You have served with distinction on the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, and a range of other UN bodies and organs.

“The UN is proud to be your partner.”

He said the UN is working with TT on a multidimensional vulnerability index to ensure sufficient support is provided in the face of “immense external shocks.

“We are united in pursuit of multilateral solutions to global problems, from tackling widening inequalities, to bolstering citizen security, to the achievement of the sustainable development goals, to advancing peace, and to fight the trafficking of drugs and weapons.

Rowley thanked Guterres for his continued support.

“In our moment of great, impending crisis, TT counted on the office of the Secretary-General of the UN to provide that umbrella support for our multilateralism, which is the protection of small states in a world that is not usually friendly or encouraging. But we can always count on the UN and the principles that small countries like TT depend on to maintain our place in the world.”