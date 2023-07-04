UN secretary general calls for action as crises worsen – CARICOM MUST HELP HAITI

News

WALKING TALL: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley arrives to the opening of the 45th Regular Meeting of Caricom Heads at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Monday evening. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also addressed the gathering. PHOTO BY ANISTO ALVES – Anisto Alves

UN Secretary General António Guterres made an impassioned plea to Caricom leaders to help crisis-hit Haiti, as he addressed the opening of the 45th Regular Meeting of Caricom Heads at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Monday evening.

Over the years, Haiti has been hit by economic, social and political instability, amid natural disasters, and recently saw the rise of powerful criminal gangs and the assassination of its President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021.

“I am coming here from Haiti,” Guterres told listeners at the summit opening ceremony.

“The security situation (over there) is appalling, humanitarian needs are soaring, and there is not yet the political solution in sight.”

Guterres said the crisis must be viewed against the long shadow of centuries of colonial exploitation, extortion, dictatorship and other screaming injustices.

“But I came with hope and optimism,” he told Caricom leaders. “We must help ease the suffering of the Haitian people.”

Saying the UN’s humanitarian appeal for Haiti was now only funded to the tune of 23 per cent, he lamented that is is “a tragedy within a tragedy.”

He hailed the critical efforts of Caricom leaders on Haiti including a meeting in Jamaica that included three high-level personalities.

“I will continue to push for a robust international security force – authorised by the Security ‎Council – to be able to help to help the Haitian national police defeat and dismantle the gangs. And I reiterate my call to all partners to increase support for the national police in the form of financing, training, and equipment.”

Guterres said, “There can be no lasting security without strengthened democratic institutions – and there can be no strong democratic institutions without a drastic improvement in the security situation.”

He said the challenges seen in Haiti required a greater engagement and solidarity, adding, “That is precisely the founding spirit of Caricom.”

Hailing Caricom co-operation on fighting illegal drugs, arms trafficking, non-communicable diseases and gender inequity, he said the UN relies on Caribbean expertise and leadership.

ROWLEY: HAITI HIGH

ON CARICOM’S AGENDA

The UN head’s appeal came hours after he and the Prime Minister told a joint briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, of their concerns about Haiti.

Guterres told reporters at the joint briefing with Dr Rowley that nations with the logistical, tactical and necessary equipment must volunteer their services in bringing peace to Haiti.

“I have come here from Haiti, where the security situation is rapidly deteriorating and humanitarian needs are soaring.”

He said arms-smuggling has allowed “the horrible capacity of the gangs” to flourish.

This must be a full priority for the international community, the UN head said.

“I reiterate my call on all partners to increase support for Haiti’s national police in the form of financing, training or equipment, and we must collectively do more to help the Haitian people chart a path towards elections and a political solution.”

Saying security and democracy went hand in hand, he vowed to advocate for the deployment of an international security force authorised by the UN’s security council and able to co-operate with the Haiti national police to dismantle the gangs that have created this unprecedented violence.

“And I register the fact that those African and Caribbean countries have shown their availability to participate in this effort.

“And I appeal to those that have the capacity to do so to also volunteer themselves. “

He also urged the international community to take the trafficking of arms seriously, adding that the “tragedy” occurring in Haiti would not exist if this was not happening.

Rowley supported Guterres’s remarks, saying Caricom has been communicating with its neighbours, particularly with Canada, about Haiti.

“It is a major item on the agenda and will be discussed.”He added that there was recently a meeting in Jamaica where “political leadership and various groupings” from Haiti met to “decide what exactly they will support.

“And we’re talking to African nations to help because we believe that the problem has gone beyond the region…

“So there’s a lot to be said about Haiti and by the time we get to the press conference after (the summit), you’ll be better informed.”

Reporters asked Guterres if the UN will ask Caricom members to create a security force to go to Haiti or if they would just have to wait for the UN security council to meet.

He said, “It’s time for all those that have the capacity to create the basic conditions for this force to exist, to volunteer themselves to participate.

“The question is not a question of the Security Council decision. The most important problem is that we need to have countries that have the robust kind of police force and the robust kind of equipment and logistics support to be able to also volunteer themselves.”

Reiterating that African and Caribbean countries have volunteered, he said most of them have limited capacity.

“So I think we need to have the key players also having a very strong commitment to also participate in such an operation.

“I believe the security council will support and will convey the necessary mandate.”

In June, the Parliament, in accordance with a UN security council resolution, agreed to sanction Haitian gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier.

The sanction came moments after Parliament agreed to continue sanctions against Iran.

In moving the motion, then acting Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the sanction would bring relief to the people of Haiti. In October 2022, the UN security council voted unanimously to sanction Cherizier, a former police officer.(With reporting by NARISSA FRASER)