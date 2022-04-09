UN donates electronics to Victim and Witness Support Unit

News

Manager VWSU Aisha Price Corbie (left) with UN Women representative Tonni Ann Brodber. – TTPS

THE UN Women donated laptops and other electronic devices to the Victim and Witness Support Unit of the police service.

In a release, it said a total of 25 laptops were donated, “along with an assortment of electronic devices.”

The release said the contribution will help the unit become “more accessible and more mobile as they execute their duties across TT.

“The ability to expand the reach of the services offered by the unit will be instrumental in restoring public trust and confidence in the TTPS, as many are still unaware of the suite of services offered by the unit.

“The donation will allow for greater access to these services by the public which will augur well for the TTPS as it strengthens community engagement which remains a key goal of the organisation.”

There was a short handover ceremony at Riverside Plaza, Port of Spain, at which acting assistant commissioner of police Sharon Gomez-Cooper thanked the UN Women. She said the donation will “go a long way…

“This has come at an appropriate time.”

Manager of the unit Aisha Price-Corbie also gave thanks, saying, “This marks a momentous day in the delivery of victim services provided by the TTPS”

In addition, UN Women representative Tonni Ann Brodber said it was “heartening” to see people move from being victims to survivors “and become agents of change within their communities.”