Umpire La Borde to make history at ICC World Cup

CANDACE La Borde will create history when she takes the field at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Under-19 T20 Cricket World Cup in South Africa from January 14-29, 2023. La Borde will become the first woman from Trinidad and Tobago to stand in an ICC Cricket World Cup.

La Borde, similar to ICC’s elite panel umpire Joel Wilson of TT, is a member of the North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.

Recently, La Borde and Vincentian women’s umpire Maria Abbott, who was also appointed for the 2023 tournament, underwent an intense one-week development programme in Antigua under the supervision of West Indies Cricket Umpires Association’s umpires coach and former international umpire Peter Nero.

La Borde, 35, also had the opportunity to test her skills as a third (TV) umpire in the recently concluded third edition of the Trinidad Dream XI T10 Blast.

A media release by the North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association on Wednesday, said, “La Borde, a member of the TT Defence Force and mother of one, has a bright umpiring career ahead of her. Her appointment is being hailed throughout the umpiring fraternity in TT and is seen as an appointment for all female umpires in the country.”

La Borde leaves for South Africa on Tuesday.

Chairman of the North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association Shawn Wilson, in congratulating La Borde, said her appointment is an indication of the association’s high standard of training.

Joining Shawn in congratulating La Borde was the president of the TT Cricket Umpires Council Kellman Kowlessar. He said La Borde’s appointment should be seen as an incentive for women and young men to become umpires.

In related news, the North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association will begin its 2023 training course on January 9 at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair from 5 pm.

The course will consist of oral and visual presentations of the laws of cricket and on-the-field training.

Former cricketers, teachers, students, coaches, parents and others interested in the course can contact the zone’s secretary, Premchand Roopia, at 464-8005 or send an e-mail to [email protected] or visit the association’s Facebook page at North Zone Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

The course is free and will also be conducted online.