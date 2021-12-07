Ukraine’s defense minister warns there will be a ‘bloody massacre’ if Russia invades

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Reznikov urged US President Joe Biden — who was set to speak with Vladimir Putin of Russia in a video conference call on Tuesday — to stand firm against Moscow.

“If I can advise President Biden, I would like him to articulate to Mr. Putin that no red lines from the Kremlin side should be here. The red line is here in Ukraine and the civilized world will react without hesitation,” Reznikov told CNN in an exclusive interview Monday.

“The idea of not provoking Russia will not work,” he added.

