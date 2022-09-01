Ukraine Ambassador thanks Trinidad an Tobago for support

News

On Tuesday, Sergiy Kyslystya, ambassador of Ukraine, thanked TT for its support and solidarity in the face of Russia’s ongoing war against his country.

In a meeting with Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne at the ministry’s headquarters, Kyslystya also extended congratulations to the country on the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of independence and praised TT for its history of democracy and stability.

Browne thanked the ambassador for his reflections and his independence greetings and acknowledged the very difficult circumstance under which Ukraine recently observed its own independence anniversary.

A statement from the ministry said Browne, “again underscored that Trinidad and Tobago, through its consistent and principled position on respect for international law and the territorial integrity of states and the right of every nation to exist peacefully, remains committed to the use of every available forum to convey the deepest concern over the invasion of Ukraine.”

At the meeting, the men briefly discussed potential co-operation at the bilateral and multilateral levels in several areas of mutual concern.