UK workers suffer biggest hit to their wages since records began

London (CNN Business)UK workers have suffered the biggest dropin their spending power in more than 20 years as prices keep soaring.

Average real wages — which account for inflation — fell by 3% between April and June compared with the same period last year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics published Tuesday.

“The real value of pay continues to fall. Excluding bonuses, it is still dropping faster than at any time since comparable records began in 2001,” Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said in a tweet

Regular pay (excluding bonuses) was up 4.7% between April and June, the ONS said, but with prices rising at a much faster rate, employees are left worse off.

Inflation has soared to 9.4%, a 40-year high, pushing the Bank of England to raise interest rates six times since December, and prices are projected to go even higher later this year.