UK Prime Minister Fined For Not Wearing Seatbelt – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car while filming a social media video.

Lancashire Police said it had issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty.

No 10 said Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised,” adding that he would pay the fine.

Passengers caught failing to wear a seat belt when one is available can be fined £100.

The fine can increase to £500 if the case goes to court.

The prime minister was in Lancashire while filming the video during a trip across the north of England.

Mr. Sunak posted the promotional video on his Instagram account.

