UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running

London

CNN

—

The British government is looking into bringing in the military to mitigate industrial action and keep public services running, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said Sunday, after a wave of strikes that were sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economy sliding into recession.

The action includes border control and state-run healthcare services, if key workers including nurses and ambulance drivers go on strike.

“Our message to the unions is to say, this is not a time to strike, this is time to try and negotiate. But in the absence of that, it’s important for the government, it’s the right and responsible thing to do to have contingency plans in place,” Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News.

“We’re looking at the military, we’re looking at a specialist response force […] to be able to deal with in the unfortunate circumstance if you do have a strike of border force,” Zahawi added.

“Of course, in things like driving ambulances, other parts of the public sector, we’ve got to try and minimize disruption,” said Zahawi, in response to a question about strikes affecting the UK’s National Health Service.

Strikes have swept the UK this year, as workers grapple with a worsening cost-of-living crisis and an economy that is sliding into a recession. CNN Business previously reported that wages have stagnated and failed to keep pace with inflation, now at a 41-year high, setting the stage for clashes between employers and employees.

Those clashes have already caused widespread disruption, including to train travel, and are now spreading to even more sectors, such as education, healthcare and security.

More than 70,000 university workers went on strike over pay, working conditions and pensions on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 at 150 universities across the United Kingdom.

The strike was the biggest in the history of British higher education, affecting over 2.5 million students, according to the University and College Union, which organized the strike.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 356,000 days were lost to strike action in August, not far off the previous high recorded in July 2014, when 386,000 days were lost. That number dipped to 205,000 in September.

The disruption has continued into the winter months, with RMT, Britain’s largest transport union, announcing in November four 48-hour strikes in December and January.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents striking postal workers, announced additional walkouts on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24, which could jeopardize Christmas deliveries.