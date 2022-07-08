UK diplomat unfazed by British PM Johnson’s resignation as party head

News

British High Commissioner Harriet Cross. – FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

BRITISH High Commissioner Harriet Cross was unfazed by Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of his resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday after about 50 secretaries, ministers and other officials had resigned from his Cabinet including Chancellor of the Exchequer (equivalent to Minister of Finance) Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Expectations are that Johnson would also resign as prime minister in the coming weeks, even as voices such as Sunak and Javid expressed a lack of confidence in him.

Cross, in a brief statement texted to Newsday on Thursday, basically said the various arms of governance in the UK were continuing, unaffected by Thursday’s developments.

“The Conservative leadership election is not the same as a General Election: Parliament continues to sit and government business continues.

“Boris Johnson remains Prime Minister until a new leader of the Conservative Party is elected.

“The Government has the confidence of the House of Commons and retains its full powers.”