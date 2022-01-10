Uganda reopens schools after world’s longest Covid-19 shutdown

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Kayunga, UgandaThis week 18-year-old Fridah Namuganza is taking orders and wiping down tables in the Ugandan restaurant where she works — but she wishes she was putting on a new school uniform and returning to classes like her friend Rachael Nalwanga.

The tale of the two friends — one a dropout, one joyfully resuming her education – is also the tale of millions of Uganda’s children as many went back to classes on Monday after a nearly two-year shutdown of schools induced by Covid-19.

The shutdown in the east African country was the longest disruption of educational institutions globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the United Nations.

“I am excited that I am going back to school. It has not been easy for me to keep safe at home for this long but I thank God, who has kept me safe,” 16-year-old Rachael told Reuters.

“I have all along longed to go back to school so that I can achieve my dream career of becoming an accountant.”

