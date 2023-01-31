UCC student to participate in international internet forum Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) student Shanelle McPherson is among 12 specially selected participants for the Internet Corporation of Assigned Names & Numbers (ICANN) annual forum in Cancun, Mexico from March 11-16.

The [email protected] Programme at the ICANN76 Community Forum will feature face-to-face and virtual participation.

The 27-year-old is studying towards a bachelor of science degree in networking with cybersecurity at UCC.

McPherson said she is “elated to be representing the UCC and Jamaica at the forum and to participate and learn as much as possible about making the internet a safe and secure place for all who use it.”

She will be presenting a paper titled “The Impact of Cybersecurity on Jamaica’s Banking System”.

President of the UCC, Dr Haldane Davies, praised the “forward-thinking initiative of participating in such a forum.

Davies said McPherson is an outstanding representative of the UCC.

McPherson is a member of the Internet Society (ISOC), where she is responsible for training rural kids on cybersecurity through the ISOC x StarLink programme to be launched this year.

She is also the founder of CodeED, a collaboration with the Jamaica Ex-service Men and Women Association (a diaspora body) to teach young people how to code.

“We know Shanelle will be a stand-out participant at this forum and look forward to her sharing the knowledge garnered on her return to Jamaica,” Davies added.

Other participating students were selected from major Latin American universities, including the University of Buenos Aires, Universidad Interamericana de Panama and the University of Sao Paulo.

Formed in 1998, ICANN is a non-profit public benefit corporation with a community of participants across the globe with a mission “to help ensure a stable, secure and unified global internet”.

NewsAmericasNow.com