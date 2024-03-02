Two-year-old injured during Penal murder

News

A two-year-old girl was injured early Saturday morning when her father was shot dead in his Latchoos Road, Penal home.

Police identified the dead man as Dwayne “Branker” Pierre, 26, a labourer.

His sister, 28, told police around 1.40 several loud explosions were heard before relatives found Pierre’s body in his bedroom.

His daughter had injuries to her right hand and was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility.

Doctors told police the injuries may have been from a fall.

Police found several spent shells outside the window of Pierre’s apartment and the glass was shattered.

Police believe the incident was fuelled by revenge.

PC Barran is continuing investigations.