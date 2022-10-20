Two Wallerfield men shot dead allegedly for killing neighbour’s cow

News

TWO men were gunned down on Wednesday night in what police suspect was revenge for killing a neighbour’s cow.

Dead are Sheldon “Reddo” Lewis and Sean Dalipsingh, 36.

Police reported that at about 10 pm they were told about a shooting at Tractor Pool Road, Wallerfield, Arima.

When they arrived, they found both men face down in a house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Nine 9mm spent shell casings and two 40 calibre spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Police said, about an hour before they received the call neighbours heard gunshots and only checked when they felt it was safe to do. It was then they found the men’s bodies and notified the police.

Police suspect the men were murdered because they killed a farmer’s cow.

They said the men killed the cow on Tuesday after it ate their crops, and kept the meat for themselves.

Cpl Bushel of the Region II Homicide Bureau is continuing investigations.