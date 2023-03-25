Two US citizens kidnapped in Haiti

Black Immigrant Daily News

The State Department in the United States says that it has been notified of the kidnapping of two US citizens who were on a trip to visit family in Haiti.

It is reported that Abigail Toussaint and Jean-Dickens Toussaint, both 33, from the state of Florida, were taken near the capital Port-au-Prince and have been held for days.

The couple was reportedly kidnapped during a bus ride.

“We are aware of reports of two US citizens missing in Haiti,” said a spokesperson from the State Department.

“When a US citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can,” the spokesperson added.

In the aftermath of the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, gangs have grown in strength, with large portions of the capital and other areas considered lawless territory.

