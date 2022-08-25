Two Trinis awarded UK scholarships

News

Ashlee Burnett.

The British High Commission announced in a release on Thursday that two Trinidad and Tobago nationals, Ashlee Burnett and Joshua Hamlet, have received fully-funded scholarships to study in the UK for the academic year 2022-2023.

The prestigious Chevening Scholarships entitles beneficiaries to a year of postgraduate study at any UK university of their choice. The release said Burnett and Hamlet will join over 1,000 young people from over 100 countries around the world. More than 50,000 applications were received and more than 50,000 applicants were interviewed online and at high commissions and embassies worldwide.

British High Commissioner Harriet Cross expressed her hearty congratulations to the two TT winners, saying she has no doubt that they will both contribute significantly to TT’s future on their return.

“I am very proud of them. They have both displayed the commitment to be future leaders in their respective fields and the ambition to drive positive change in their country.”

Cross added that the

Joshua Hamlet

Chevening programme is a fantastic opportunity for students to develop professionally, personally and academically while exploring the UK’s diverse cultural landscape, awe-inspiring scenery and vibrant history, while also making lasting relationships with people from around the world.