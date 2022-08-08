Two Tobago men in court for sexual offences

News

Anthony Weekes – Photo by TTPS

Two men were granted bail and ordered to stay away from their alleged victims, when they appeared before a Scarborough magistrate last week, charged with sexual offences arising from separate incidents which occurred in the Tobago division.

Thomas Walker, 33, a landscaper, of Plymouth, was charged with rape, false imprisonment and two counts of grievous sexual assault, when he appeared before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, in the Scarborough first magistrates court, on August 2.

He was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 or a cash alternative of $15,000. He was ordered to not have any contact with the victim either directly or indirectly, stay 50 feet away from the victim, and report to the Shirvan Road Police Station one day per week.

The matter was adjourned to August 30.

The charges arose after a woman reported to police that in July 2022, she was speaking to a man she knows when she blacked out.

She alleged that when she awoke, she was in the man’s house and was assaulted by him and not allowed to leave the premises.

Thomas Walker – Photo courtesy TTPS

An investigation into the matter resulted in Walker being arrested in connection with the matter on July 28 in the Plymouth district.

He was charged with the offences on July 29 by WPC Leacock of the Special Victims Department.

In the second incident, Anthony Weekes, 39, of Speyside, who was charged with rape and buggery, appeared before Rambachan, on the same day.

A female victim reported to police that on March 31, she was at a Speyside river with a man when he asked her for a hug. She claims he then sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation resulted in the arrest of a suspect on August 2 at the Roxborough Police Station.

Weekes was charged with the offences on that same date by PC Thomas of the Special Victims Department.

He was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 or a cash alternative of $20,000, ordered to have no contact with the victim, either directly or indirectly, keep 30 feet away from the victim, and is required to report to the Charlotteville Police Station twice per week.

The matter was adjourned to August 30.

Both investigations were supervised by acting W/Supt Claire Guy Alleyne, acting W/ASP Bridglal and acting Insp Miller.