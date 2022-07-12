Two suspects in Shirvan Road, Tobago restaurant robbery to be interviewed

News

A second man has been held and is expected to be interviewed after Saturday’s robbery at Eat Time Restaurant on Shirvan Road.

ACP Daniel Moore told Newsday on Tuesday, while the first suspect remains warded in a stable condition at the Scarborough General Hospital under police guard, a second man has been held. Both men, he said, would be interviewed.

“The one in hospital, he is stable but we haven’t been able to interview him as yet. I understand that there is a second suspect, so it’s really one outstanding right now. It may be two thereafter, after we have interviewed this one, but a new suspect has been held.

“We’re not saying that we have the correct person, but we have a person that has matched the description of the suspect. At the end of these interviews, we should be looking for one more person,” Moore said

On Saturday, around 8.30 pm, three men entered the restaurant and demanded valuables from two workers who handed over an undisclosed sum of cash. After an alarm was raised, police officers from the nearby police station responded and met one of the suspects in the area.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and WPC Jordan who fired shots, but the man managed to escape with the officer’s firearm. He was found a short distance away nursing gunshot wounds, and the firearm was recovered.