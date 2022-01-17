Two suspects fatally shot by police in Barataria

News

File photo.

TWO men who were shot during a face-off with police, died of their injuries while being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope on Sunday. The men were shot by police who were working on a report of a vehicle being stolen.

A report said that on Sunday at 3.30 pm, police received information that bandits had stolen a white Kia van from Mendez Drive in Diego Martin.

Western Division Task Force officers spotted the van speeding along the Eastern Main Road with two men inside.

The men refused to surrender after police managed to stop the van following a brief chase to Third Avenue in Barataria. Police claimed the front seat passenger pointed a firearm in their direction while exiting the vehicle, causing them to take cover and open fire. Both suspects were shot.

The injured men were taken to hospital where they died while undergoing emergency surgery.

The scene was visited by Snr Supt Thompson, ASP Williams, Insp Reyes, Insp Grant, Insp Bharath, Sgt Pierre and Acting Sgt along with crime scene investigators from North Eastern Division.

Two pistols and a quantity of ammunition were recovered at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.