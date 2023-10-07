Two stolen vans recovered, couple held

News

A husband and wife were arrested and charged with larceny of two vans which were recovered at their home in Chaguanas on Friday.

In a release, the police said officers went to Everglade Crescent, Edinburgh 500, where they found a white Hyundai H100 van, which was reported stolen in the Chaguanas district on September 27.

The officers also found a white Kia K2700 van with no registration number and its chassis number removed, and one engine head and block.

The couple were arrested and are currently assisting officers with further enquiries.