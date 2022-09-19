Two shot in St Augustine, Tunapuna

News

File photo

A man and woman were shot and wounded in St Augustine and Tunapuna on Sunday afternoon.

In the first incident a 40-year-old woman was sitting in a garage at Orange Grove Trace, St Augustine, at around 4 pm when she saw a white Nissan Bluebird Sylphy stop near the house. Three men got out of the car and shot at the house.

Police said one of the bullets grazed the woman on the right side of her head. The men got into the car and drove off as passers-by took the woman to the hospital.

Tunapuna police went to the scene and found 31 spent shells.

Minutes later, at around 4.10 pm, a 48-year-old man was liming with friends on St Vincent Street, Tunapuna, when a white Nissan Bluebird Sylphy drove nearby.

Three men got out and shot at the limers.

The man was shot in the right side of his head and was taken to hospital.

Police found ten spent shells.

Investigators said they were uncertain of the link, but they believe the same car was used in both shootings

Tunapuna police are continuing enquiries.