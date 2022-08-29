Two more killed, murder toll now 387

News

Image courtesy CDC

TWO men are dead after they were shot in separate incidents in Arima and Diego Martin, taking the murder toll to 387 for the year.

In the most recent of the two, police reported that at about 9 am on Sunday they received a report from residents of Blue Basin Hill about a stench coming from the area. Officers responded and found the partially-burnt and partially-decomposing remains of a man, yet to be identified, in a burnt patch off the roadway. Anyone with information which may be able to identify the man is asked to contact the nearest police station or 555 or 800-TIPS.

In the second incident, police reported that at about 9 pm on Saturday, Devaughn Pamponette, 36, of River Road in Arima, was shot while liming with a friend at a house along Bellamy Street, Arima.

Both Pamponette and his friend were wounded and taken to the Arima Hospital where Pamponette died while being treated. His friend was transferred to another facility where he remains warded in a stable condition.