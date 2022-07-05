Two more die of covid19

News

Image courtesy CDC

TWO more people have died of covid19 while 11 were discharged form public health facilities as hospitalisation numbers continue to decrease.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported that 88 people are currently hospitalised for the virus, down from 92 on Monday. Overnight an elderly man and woman, one of them with multiple comorbidities and the other with one, died of the virus.

Of the 88 people in hospital, two are in the intensive care unit and three are in the high dependency unit. There are 6,125 people in home self-isolation and 157 recovered cases. On Tuesday there were 73 new cases, taking the active cases to 6,213.

The death toll is now 4,018, with the recovery toll at 157,427 out of the 167,658 positive cases since March 2020.