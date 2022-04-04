Two more deaths, 138 new covid19 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

TWO more people died from covid19, the Ministry of Health said in its 4 pm update on Monday. This brings the total number of covid19-related deaths to 3,763.

An additional 138 people were infected with the virus, from samples which were taken from April 1-3 and not over the last 24 hours. The country now has 6,490 active cases.

The dead were one elderly male and one elderly female, who both had multiple comorbidities ranging from neurological disease, renal disease, cardiovascular disease and cancer, the Ministry said.

It added that the total number of positive cases has been 138,793 of whom 128,540 have recovered.

A total of 164 patients are at step-down facilities — 18 patients at Caura hospital, 43 patients at Augustus Long hospital, one at St Ann’s hospital, 29 at Arima General hospital, 20 at Point Fortin Area hospital, seven at St James Medical Complex, seven at Scarborough Regional hospital and two at Scarborough General hospital.

There were 6,279 patients in home self-isolation.

Since last July, 82.3 per cent or 14,274 patients in hospital or at step-down facilities were not fully vaccinated and 17.7 per cent or 3,065 were fully vaccinated

In relation to the population’s vaccination status, 709,334 people are fully vaccinated.

The total number of people with the first dose of a two-dose regimen was 689,883 while the total number of people with the second dose with a second dose regimen was 652,849.

The total number of people vaccinated with the single dose regime amounted to 56,485 and the total number of people with booster shots was 146,079.