Two more covid19 deaths in Tobago

News

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has jumped to 250, after two people, one fully vaccinated and the other unvaccinated, died from complications associated with the virus.

In its statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection also reported 38 new covid19 cases and 462 active cases.

The division said 19 people are currently hospitalised, five of whom are fully vaccinated and 14 unvaccinated.

It said there are 7,058 recovered patients on the island.