Two more covid19 deaths, 154 new cases on Monday

News

File photo

There have been two additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Monday. This increases the total number of covid19 deaths since March 2020 to 4,134.

Those who died were one elderly male and one middle-aged male. One person had multiple comorbidities and the other had one known comorbidity.

The ministry reported there were 154 new covid19 cases as of Monday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 27 and 28.

There are now 6,206 active cases.

There are 239 patients in hospital, with 5,967 in home self-isolation and 22 in step-down or transition facilities.

As of Monday, there were 168,501 recovered covid19 patients, with 24 people being discharged from public health facilities, and 249 recovered community cases.