Two more covid19 deaths, 103 new cases

Two more people have died and 103 move people have been infected with the covid19 virus says the Ministry of Health in its latest update.

The two deceased were men – a middle-aged and an elderly male. They had pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease neurological disorders and autoimmune disease. The death toll from covid19 now stands at 4,191.

The two deaths mean that 20 people died from covid19 from Monday last to Sunday – nine elderly males, seven elderly females, two middle aged males, one middle aged female and one young-adult male.

The update added that the 103 new infections were confirmed from samples taken between September 16 and 17.

There are 176 people currently being treated by the state with 162 people in hospital and 14 in step-down facilities; and a total of 4,229 people in home self-isolation. Six of the people hospitalised are in the intensive care unit and nine are in the high-dependency unit at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The update added that 16 people were discharged from public health facilities and there were 168 people who were cleared of the virus and released from home self-isolation.

Vaccinations remain the same, with a rate of 716,837 people fully vaccinated and 683,163 people unvaccinated.