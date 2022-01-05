Two more cops die from covid19

News

PC Anthony Mohammed died from covid19 on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

Two more police officers have died from covid19 complications one day apart.

A police media release on Wednesday reprted that PC Anthony Mohammed died on Monday while at the Augustus Long Hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Mohammed, 47, started as a Special Reserve Police officer on January 2, 2004 and became a full-time police officer on March 6, 2009.

He was last assigned to the Mon Repos police station, Southern Division.

He leaves behind his wife and son.

On Tuesday WPC Naomi Subero died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Subero, 32, was last assigned to the Princes Town police station but also worked at the Gasparillo, San Fernando, Ste Madeline and Barrackpore stations.

In a release, Snr Supt Lucia Winchester of the Southern Division said Subero was passionate about policing and empowered her colleagues and community to be their best.

WPC Naomi Subero died from covid19 on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

Subero leaves to mourn her two children, mother and three siblings including a sister who is also a police officer.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, in the release, urged all officers to get vaccinated to better protect themselves against the coronavirus.