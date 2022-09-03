Two men, woman on 67 money laundering charges

News

Rakesh Rahim – Photo courtesy TTPS-

Two men and a woman are on 67 money laundering charges, stemming from offences three years ago, and have been placed on bail totalling $2.1 million.

The accused are Amelia Maharaj, Terrence Sankar and Rakesh Rahim and they are charged for offences that occurred between May 9 and August 13, 2019, when a former employee at a financial institution allegedly processed transactions amounting to $530,000 from a customer’s account without approval.

Terrance Sankar – Photo courtesy TTPS

Maharaj is charged with 48 counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution. She was granted bail of $900,000. Sankar is charged with 14 counts of money laundering and is on bail of $800,000.

Rahim is charged with five counts of money laundering with bail set at $400,000.

The three are expected to appear before an Arima magistrate on September 13. They were charged after an investigation by the police Financial Investigations Branch.

Amelia Maharaj – Photos courtesy TTPS

The investigation was led by Snr Supt Wendell Lucas, supervised by Insp Mc Kenzie, Sgt Samuel and legal counsel Cpl Mings. The charges were laid by financial investigator PC Alexander.