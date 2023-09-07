Two men shot, one dead, in Kelly Village

News

File photo –

Two men were found shot near Econo Guest House in Kelly Village on Thursday.

Police confirmed one of the men was taken to hospital for treatment while the other died at the scene. Investigators said they had difficulty locating the scene of the crime after getting an anonymous tip-off.

Police said the men were shot at close range near Albert Trace, off the Caroni North Bank Road. The identity of the dead man and the other victim has not been released. Caroni police assisted by the Homicide Bureau are investigating.