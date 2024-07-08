Two men shot in Siparia

News

A police vehicle at a crime scene. – File photo

POLICE are searching for a man who shot two men in Siparia in the night on July 7.

Police said the victims were walking along Coora Road, Siparia, when the gunman got out of a blue Nissan B-14 and fired several shots at them before jumping back into the car and escaping. A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 22-year-old was shot in the chest.

A passerby took the men to the Siparia District Health Facility.

The victim who was shot in the leg was discharged and the one shot in the chest was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was warded in stable condition. The assailant was known to the victims.

Sgt Mahabir is continuing enquiries.