Two men shot in Beetham, suspects on the run

Police secure the scene of a shooting at Phase 4, Beetham Gardens, on Monday afternoon. – Angelo Marcelle

Police say two suspects are on the run after two other men were shot and wounded at Phase Four Beetham Gardens on Monday evening.

Around 2.50pm on July 22, residents at Phase Four Beetham Gardens said they heard gunshots that lasted roughly two minutes.

One resident said, “Real corn start to buss, I would say about 200 rounds.”

When Newsday visited the scene police were cordoning off the scene of the shooting in which there was a grey Hyundai with bullet holes in the left back door.

Police said two wounded men were taken to hospital. They could not confirm if any of the victims had died.

A short while later, police tried to intercept a white AD wagon, number plate PCT 4726, at Plaisance Road near John John lights, Laventille.

Eye witnesses say the suspects and the police were involved in a shootout and two suspects ran off.

Police said a machine gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Police were investigating both scenes up to press time.