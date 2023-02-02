Two men shot dead in Morvant ambush

News

Two men were gunned down in a shooting early on Thursday morning.

Police said residents of Crow Trace, Chinapoo, Morvant reported that they heard gunshots at around 2.20 am and called the police.

Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force found the bodies of 30-year-old Cody Robley and 35-year-old Dwayne Danglade on the street.

Newsday visited the scene as crime scene investigators took photos of bullet holes in several vehicles that were parked at the side of the street.

Two vehicles were removed by tow trucks for analysis by investigators from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit, at Cumuto

No motive was established for the murders.

A team of police from the Morvant CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are investigating.