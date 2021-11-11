Two men shot dead in Arima

News

Two men were gunned down in Arima on Wednesday night in what police described as gang related killings.

Police said Twyla Peterson, 31, of 2 ½ Mile Mark, Blanchisseuse Road, and Christopher Brandon De Leon, 28, of Wattley Circular, Mt Pleasant Road, were ambushed while liming at Faria Street, Arima.

Police said at about 7.28pm officers responded to a report of shooting at Mt Pleasant Road and found the men’s bodies.

They had been liming in an open yard near an abandoned house when two gunmen attacked them, police reported.

Peterson ran a short distance and collapsed and died on Mt Pleasant Road. De Leon died on the spot.