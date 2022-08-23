Two men killed on way to work from Arima

News

Darryl Jessop

Two men were killed 30 minutes apart on Tuesday morning in Arima on their way to work.Police reported that at about 4 am, Darryl Jessop, an employee of Swissport, was found dead after they responded to a report of gunshots.

They said residents of Mt Zion, Maturita, heard the gunshots and called the police, who found Jessop’s body.

Jessop lived at Tumpuna Road, Cumuto and was staying with relatives in the area.In the other shooting, half an hour later, police said 57-year-old Brian Carter was found dead after residents of Hoyte Avenue, Arima, heard gunshots.

Carter worked at Coca-Cola and lived about 200 metres from where he was killed.

Police said they are unable to say if the two murders are related or were committed by the same person/people.

The only known connection between the two was that they were both wearing red T-shirts.