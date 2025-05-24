Two men killed in weekend shootings

Two men have died fol­low­ing sep­a­rate shoot­ings in Laven­tille and Pe­tit Val­ley be­tween Fri­day and to­day.

In the first in­ci­dent, around 9:35 pm yes­ter­day, gun­shots rang out from Build­ing 4, Trou Macaque Road, Laven­tille.

Of­fi­cers from the Port of Spain Task Force, who were on mo­bile pa­trol in the area, re­spond­ed and found Jamol Fran­cis ly­ing on the cor­ri­dor floor.

Al­though bad­ly in­jured, the 34-year-old—who lived at Build­ing 1, Trou Macaque Road—was still alive. He was rushed to the Port of Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, where he died a short while lat­er.

In the sec­ond in­ci­dent, around 7:15 this morn­ing, gun­men shot Michael John­son mul­ti­ple times while he sat in his car.

John­son had been parked near the ceme­tery along Cameron Road, Pe­tit Val­ley, when a gun­man al­leged­ly ap­proached and opened fire.

The two killings have pushed the mur­der toll for the year so far to 169.