Two men killed in weekend shootings
Two men have died following separate shootings in Laventille and Petit Valley between Friday and today.
In the first incident, around 9:35 pm yesterday, gunshots rang out from Building 4, Trou Macaque Road, Laventille.
Officers from the Port of Spain Task Force, who were on mobile patrol in the area, responded and found Jamol Francis lying on the corridor floor.
Although badly injured, the 34-year-old—who lived at Building 1, Trou Macaque Road—was still alive. He was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died a short while later.
In the second incident, around 7:15 this morning, gunmen shot Michael Johnson multiple times while he sat in his car.
Johnson had been parked near the cemetery along Cameron Road, Petit Valley, when a gunman allegedly approached and opened fire.
The two killings have pushed the murder toll for the year so far to 169.