Five held, five firearms seized Chaguanas Mayor says talks to begin on Lion House restoration Miss World Trinidad and Tobago sends love letter from Telangana Tancoo calls for unity on Indian Arrival Day 28 undocumented migrants found in Mayaro bar Claxton Bay man fatally stabbed by female relative
Local News

Two men killed in weekend shootings

07 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

AN­NA-LISA PAUL

Se­nior Re­porter

Two men have died fol­low­ing sep­a­rate shoot­ings in Laven­tille and Pe­tit Val­ley be­tween Fri­day and to­day.

In the first in­ci­dent, around 9:35 pm yes­ter­day, gun­shots rang out from Build­ing 4, Trou Macaque Road, Laven­tille.

Of­fi­cers from the Port of Spain Task Force, who were on mo­bile pa­trol in the area, re­spond­ed and found Jamol Fran­cis ly­ing on the cor­ri­dor floor.

Al­though bad­ly in­jured, the 34-year-old—who lived at Build­ing 1, Trou Macaque Road—was still alive. He was rushed to the Port of Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, where he died a short while lat­er.

In the sec­ond in­ci­dent, around 7:15 this morn­ing, gun­men shot Michael John­son mul­ti­ple times while he sat in his car.

John­son had been parked near the ceme­tery along Cameron Road, Pe­tit Val­ley, when a gun­man al­leged­ly ap­proached and opened fire.

The two killings have pushed the mur­der toll for the year so far to 169.

Support us

Related News

26 May 2025

Cuban medics willing to work at Couva Hospital

24 May 2025

Miss World Trinidad and Tobago sends love letter from Telangana

02 June 2025

Ukraine and Russia end their latest round of direct peace talks in Istanbul

28 May 2025

EOT chair - Unity needed for society to flourish