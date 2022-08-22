Two men killed in separate shootings

News

Stock photo

TWO men were murdered on Monday morning in separate instances in Maloney and Caroni, taking the murder toll for the year to 375.

At this time last year, there were 236 murders.

In the most recent of the two, 33-year-old Keith Balramsingh of Jonathan Trace, Cunupia, died after he was shot when he went to move his vehicle.

Police said Balramsingh was at Kamachie’s Bar, along the South Trunk Road, Kelly Village, around 2 am, when he was asked to move his vehicle, a grey Kia Sportage, which was blocking another vehicle in the carpark.

Police said while in the driver’s seat, Balramsingh’s killers opened fire hitting him in the upper body. He was found slumped over on the front passenger seat and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was pronounced dead at 2.20 am.

About an hour before Balramsingh was murdered, Maloney PH taxi driver Damien “Brainy” Danclair was gunned down while liming.

Police said at about 1.20am Danclair, 39, of Building Seven, Maloney Gardens, was in the carpark along with others, when he was shot. Residents reported hearing gunshots and later found Danclair on the ground bleeding.

He was taken to the Arima District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

On Newsday’s Facebook page on Monday, a friend of Danclair wrote that his murder was heart-breaking.

“This is so heartbreaking. Brainy you were loved and will always be in our hearts. Such a selfless soul, with the most contagious smile and laugh. The heavens weep.”

Police said Danclair was not known to be involved in any criminal activities and like Balramsingh, they had no immediate motive for his killing.