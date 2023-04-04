Two men gunned down in separate incidents

News

THE shooting deaths of two men have pushed the country’s murder toll to 146 for the year.

Police reported that Jevon “Maggie” Boyce, 26, of Antigua Road, Wallerfield was shot dead near the Valencia Market at about 2.30 pm. Police said Boyce, who had a toe amputated, was walking along Alexander Street after visiting the Valencia Health Centre, when a gunman ran up and shot him several times before fleeing.

Boyce was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was declared dead.

Four hours earlier, at Building E, Paradise Heights in Morvant, Shaquille Phillips was shot. Police said at about 10.30 am residents heard gunshots and later found the 23-year-old on the ground bleeding.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he was pronounced dead on arrival. No motive was given for the killings.