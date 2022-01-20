Two men gunned down in Pleasantville

News

The San Fernando General Hospital. –

Two Pleasantville men were shot near their homes on Wednesday night.

Akeem “Mendy” Mendoza, 28, of Building C in Orchid Gardens, died on the spot, and Jasher “Josh” Daniel, 40, died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said at around 7.15 pm on Wednesday, police were on mobile patrol at Pleasantville Circular, when they heard several gunshots.

They went to Orchid Gardens and found Mendoza’s body with several gunshots on the roadside at Building C. Daniel lived a short distance away at Catteylia Drive

Police were told residents put Daniel in a car, driven by his common-law wife, and they had headed to the hospital.

But while on the way, she got a flat tyre. Another resident put Daniel in his car and went to the hospital with the relatives.

About an hour later, doctors declared Daniel dead.

Police found 21 spent shells and three live 5.56 ammunition at the scene. They later found an abandoned car, believed to be involved in the double homicide, in the area with the headlights on and the engine running.

The car had several bullet holes in the bonnet, front windscreen, right front window and left back window.

Police said both victims were criminal offenders.

ASPs Bertie and Jaikaran, Insps Phillip and Maharaj, Sgts Nandlal and Noyan, acting Sgt Radhaykissoon , PCs Griffith and Noel, Khan, Benjamin and other officers of the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene and gathered evidence.

PC Lall is investigating.