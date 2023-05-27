Two Laventille men charged in Westmoorings home invasion

News

Two men of Laventille have been charged in connection with a home invasion at Westmoorings which took place on May 17.

The accused, Keon “Valdo” Weekes, 43, and Jamaal “Mal” Mc Hutchinson, 31, both of Picton Road, were charged with robbery with violence during the home invasion.

During the incident, a vault was reportedly stolen.

A police statement on Saturday said the two men were also expected to be charged with gun offences.

Weekes also faced an additional charge failing to provide his fingerprint Impressions.

Officers of Four Roads CID and Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit obtained evidence, which led them to acquire search warrants for both suspects’ homes and “items of evidential value” were seized.

Weekes and Mc Hutchinson are expected to appear in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court next week.