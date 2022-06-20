Two killed, one wounded in Malabar shooting

News

Two men are dead and one wounded after a shooting at a house in Malabar early on Monday morning.

Police said Tureek Raymond, 25, and Gerome Fernandez, 35, were at a house on Ackbarali West at around 3 am when a group of men claiming to be police entered the house and shot them both several times.

Fernandez and Raymond died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was also shot in the back of the head. He was taken to hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police said several spent shells were found at the scene.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries.