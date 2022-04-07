Two killed, many injured in Tel Aviv shooting

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A shooting in Tel Aviv killed two people and wounded many others late Thursday, Israeli officials said.

A manhunt is currently underway to find the suspected shooter, Tel Aviv police commander Ami Eshed said.

The number of wounded was not immediately clear. Speaking on Israeli TV, Eshed put the number at more than a dozen.

The attack happened at a bar on Dizengoff Street, a popular dining area in the center of the city, an Israeli police commander said.

Journalist Lauren Izso, on the scene shortly after the attack, estimated hundreds of police were involved in securing the area and searching for the gunman.

