Two killed in Morvant, La Romain on Sunday

Two murders on Sunday raised the toll to 359 for the year.

The deceased have been identified as Akanni Charles, who was killed in Morvant and Deopersad Ramsaran, who was killed in La Romain.

Police said at about 8.10 pm on Sunday, police responded to gunshots heard in Romain Lands Morvant. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man later identified as Charles lying in a pool of blood on the road.

Police were later told that at around 8.05 Charles went to a parlour to buy a cigarette.

As he was leaving, a cream-coloured Hyundai Elantra rolled up to him and two men got out of the car and shot at him several times. He fell after running a short distance while the two gunmen got back into the car and sped off.

In La Romain, police were told that at about 8.40 pm Ramsaran got into an altercation with his neighbour, a 49-year-old man. The man reportedly beat Ramsaran before running away.

Police found the man a short distance away and began to interview him when they were alerted that Ramsaran had collapsed. They returned to his house to render aid. Emergency services were contacted and Ramsaran was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police went back to the neighbour’s home to make checks but he was not found.