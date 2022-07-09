Two killed in gun attack outside Laventille police base

News

Two men were shot dead outside outside the Inter-Agency Task Force at Fort Chacon, Picton, Laventille on Friday.

Police said Nigel Dubarry, also known as Mokin of Despers Drive, Laventille and Stanfield Allers, known as Ouse, of Picton Road, Laventille were repeatedly shot around 7.30 pm.

According to police reports, Dubarry and Allers were standing near Pepe’s shop at the corner of Despers Drive and Picton Road, Laventille when a silver Nissan Almera drove up and two armed men emerged and opened fire.

Both suspects fled in the waiting car heading north along Picton Road. Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force led by Ag Sgt Wayne Praimdass took the two injured men to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Dubarry and Allers were pronounced dead on arrival at 7.55 pm.

Acting Sgt Parris along with acting Sgt Matthew of the Besson Street Police Station were among the officers of visited Homicide Bureau Region 1.

In an unrelated incident, officers of the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau are investigating two murders which happened in two separate incidents between Thursday night and Friday morning.

In the first incident officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force received a report of gunshots at Bushe Street, San Juan at around 9.47 pm and went to the area where they found Kevin Dubarry, 24, bleeding from gunshot injuries.

Police took Duberry to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead.

Hours later at around 3.20 am on Friday police received a report of gunshots in Toncabean Hill, Pipiol Road, Santa Cruz.

Police went to the area where they found Jesse Ramcharan, 20, bleeding in his house.

A district medical officer visited the area and declared Ramcharan dead.

Police said up to Friday morning they had no information to suggest the two murders were related.

Arima police are investigating an incident which took place at Jacob Hill, Wallerfield on Friday night where five people were shot and man identified as Isaiah Pritchard, also called Project, was shot in the head at Gookool Street, Diego Martin and listed in a critical condition at hospital.