Two killed in Diego Martin shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that led to the deaths of two men in Diego Martin on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said residents of Jurawan Terrace, Four Roads, Diego Martin, reported hearing gunshots at around 5.30 pm.

They saw the bodies of Nigel Pompey, 48, and Nigel Kancham bleeding on the street. They took both men to hospital,where they were declared dead.

Four Roads police and homicide investigators went to the area and found several spent shells.

Investigators said Pompey was a sub-contractor and was known to the police.