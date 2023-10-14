Two killed in collision hours before highway opens in Pt Fortin

News

File photo/David Reid

Hours before a segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Pt Fortin was formally opened by politicians, two people were killed and two others seriously injured Friday night during a head-on collision.

Initial reports indicate that there was a head-on collision around midnight in the La Brea area with two cars.

Two people died on the spot and two others were taken to hospital.

At the recent opening of the Grants Trace to Union segment of the highway in early September, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan cautioned road users not to use the highway as a racing strip.

At 11 am today, another segment of the highway will formally be opened at the Dunlop Roundabout, connecting San Fernando to Point Fortin to a mere half of an hour drive.

Prime Minister Dr Rowley, Sinanan and others are expected to officially open completed segment.