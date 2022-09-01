Two in court on firearms charges

News

Roland Surajdeen charged with possession of firearm – TTPS

TWO men are expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate charged with the possession of several firearms.

On August 28, Dane Maraj, 38, of Timberland Park D’Abadie and Roland Surajdeen, 47, of Palmiste, San Fernando were in a white Mercedes Benz driving along the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Brian Lara Cricket Academy when police stopped and searched the car during a road traffic exercises.

While searching the vehicle, the officers allegedly found a gun.

Fiream Seized in Penal 31 Aug 2022 – TTPS

Further enquiries led officers to the suspect’s home, where they executed a search warrant at Maraj’s home where they recovered 40 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

When police then executed a search warrant Surajdeen’s home they found a large cache of firearms, ammunition, and firearm components, namely slides and barrels.

Both men were arrested and charged on August 31.

Snr Supt Wayne Mystar, head of the Traffic and Highway Patrol said he was pleased that the new grid system is affecting the seizure of illegal firearms, narcotics and the arrest of criminals.

He added that he expects more success in the upcoming months as the new grid system is expanded throughout the country.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a Penal teenager after he was found with a 38 Special Revolver, containing three rounds of .38 special ammunition.

Fiream Seized in Penal 31 Aug 2022 – TTPS

During a search at the home, police found the gun hidden under a pile of clothes, wrapped in a jacket. The 17-year-old boy was arrested and taken to the Oropouche Police Station.

Additionally, during a roving and house search exercise conducted in the North Central, Northern and North Eastern Divisions, between the hours of 11 pm and 5 am on Wednesday police got information on a one Rossi .38 Revolver with five rounds of .38 special ammunition, and one transparent plastic wrapping containing 190 grams of marijuana hidden near a dumpster at Roble Street, Morvant.

No one has been arrested in connection with this discovery.

Investigations are ongoing.