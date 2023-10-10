Two in court for Guanapo massacre

News

Tiffany Peterkin –

TWO men from the Heights of Guanapo have appeared before an Arima magistrate charged with the murders of four members of the Peterkin family, last month, and the shooting of five relatives.

On Monday, Jalini Rivers, 22, and Jodel Noel, 24, appeared virtually before Magistrate Natalie Hamilton-Diop on a series of charges relating to a Guanapo massacre just after midnight on September 21 at La Retreat Extension, Heights of Guanapo, Arima.

Rivers was represented by attorney Criston J Williams, while Noel was represented by Sallian Holdip-Francis and Tahirah Davis Gibson-Sobers.

In total, both Rivers and Noel faced 14 charges. They include the murders of Faith Peterkin, 10, Arianna Peterkin, 14, Shain Peterkin, 17, and Tiffany Peterkin, 19, and the shootings of Christian Stephen, 18; James Mohammed, 25; and Shenika Peterkin, 21.

They also faced charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, as well as possession of these devices with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

All the charges were laid indictably and the two men were not called on to enter a plea. They will return to court on November 6 and have been remanded into custody.

Police prosecutor Insp Black also told the court the defence would receive the disclosure they have asked for at a later date.

A police statement on Sunday said the men were charged after investigators received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Arianna Peterkin –

The statement said at 12.30 am on September 21, officers responded to a report of loud explosions at La Retreat Extension and were directed to a house where they saw the bodies of nine people, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured, the police said, were taken to hospital as they showed signs of life.

Faith, Arianna, Shane and Tiffany Peterkin, died while being treated at the hospital, the statement said,

Crime scene investigators visited the scene where they allegedly found and seized different types of bullet casings in the house which has led police to believe there was more than one gunman.

Sunday’s statement said further investigations by the HBI Region Two resulted in Rivers and Noel being arrested and charged with the offences.