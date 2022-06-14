Two in court for 2019 Buccoo double murder

Tobago

TWO men have appeared in court charged with the 2019 double murder of Tobagonians John Mills, 70, and his common-law wife Eulyn John, 61.

The elderly couple were found dead by Mills’s nephew on May 2, 2019, at their Cocrico Avenue, Buccoo home. Mills had celebrated his birthday the day before with a party at his home. Autopsies revealed that the couple were strangled to death.

Mills was the Prime Minister’s closest childhood friend.

Nicholas Davis, aka Nicho, 28, of Sou Sou Lands, Tobago was charged with two counts of murder on Monday, following advice from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, on Sunday. He appeared before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned to June 22.

Antonio Riykja McEachnie, 30, of Laventille, was charged in connection with the same incident on June 1, following advice received from the DPP on that same date.

He appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on June 1. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.

Mc Eachnie was arrested on May 26 after investigations by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One.

Davis was arrested on June 6 by officers of the Tobago Division.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Lynch, Insp Mongroo, and W/Insp Joefield, all of the HBI, Region One and officers of the

Tobago Homicide Sub-Office, with the assistance from officers attached to the Tobago Division, the Covid Enforcement Unit, Tobago Division and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

The charges against Davis and Mc Eachnie were laid by acting W/Sgt Quashie George, of the HBI Region One, Tobago Sub-Office.